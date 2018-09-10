Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 2:55 pm

Sofia Richie Sits Front Row at Zimmerman During NYFW

Sofia Richie turns heads in a chic dress during the Zimmermann fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on Monday (September 10) in New York City.

The 20-year-old model and influencer was joined on the front row by Camila Mendes, Raven’s Home actress Sky Katz, and model Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Sofia actually just returned from an appearance in Australia, where she also opened up about her relationship with Scott Disick in a rare interview.

Photos: Getty
