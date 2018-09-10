Tatiana Maslany to Make Broadway Debut in 'Network'

Tatiana Maslany will be making her Broadway debut in the upcoming play Network alongside Bryan Cranston.

The Emmy-winning Orphan Black actress will take on the role of Diana Christensen.

Network is based on the iconic Academy Award-winning film. Here’s the synopsis: “Howard Beale (Cranston), news anchor-man, isn’t pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Network depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact.”

The play will begin performances on November 10 at the Belasco Theatre in New York City. The official opening night is set for December 6. The strictly limited engagement will run for 18 weeks only.