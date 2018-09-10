Top Stories
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Shocks Crowd by Addressing Flint Water Crisis Live During Miss America Pageant

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Cardi B Throws Shoe In Another Attack Video

Mon, 10 September 2018 at 3:06 am

Who Won Miss America 2019? Meet N.Y.'s Nia Imani Franklin

The 2019 Miss America pageant took place on Sunday (September 9) and a new woman was given the crown!

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin received the crown as North Dakota’s Cara Mund ended her run as Miss America.

“It took a lot of perseverance to get here and I just want to thank my beautiful family,” Nia said.

This year’s pageant was historic as the swimsuit portion was eliminated and the Miss America Organization announced that “candidates will no longer be judged on outward appearance. The choice of wardrobe is now open so everyone can express their own very individual style.”

Congrats to Nia on the big accomplishment!
Photos: WENN
2019 Miss America, Miss America, Nia Imani Franklin

