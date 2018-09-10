Who Won 'So You Think You Can Dance' 2018? Winner Revealed!

So You Think You Can Dance just wrapped up another incredible season and we’ve got the details who won it all!

During the finale, the competition was narrowed down to just four contestants – Jensen Arnold, Genessy Castillo, Hannahlei Cabanilla, and Slavik Pustovoytov.

Last week’s fan votes and comments from the judges were tallied together to determine this season’s winner.

After all four dancers took the stage for a last performance, one dancer was crowned!

Hannahlei Cabanilla