Mon, 10 September 2018 at 5:11 pm

Zayn Malik Stars in The Kooples' Fall Menswear Campaign

Zayn Malik Stars in The Kooples' Fall Menswear Campaign

Zayn Malik wears a backpack across his chest in his new campaign for The Kooples.

The 25-year-old musician actually designed two limited-edition backpacks for the new menswear AW18 season, and they’re available for pre-order now.

The two backpack styles, a classic and geometric shape are available in signature black leather and printed canvas in tartan and camouflage.

The geometric shape has adjustable back straps and a sturdy top handle allowing for the bag to be carried on the back or by hand.

The bags will launch in stores this November.

Check out the backpacks below!
Photos: The Kooples
