Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Shocks Crowd by Addressing Flint Water Crisis Live During Miss America Pageant

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Cardi B Throws Shoe In Another Attack Video

Mon, 10 September 2018 at 2:54 am

Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Match in Yellow!

Zoe Kravitz and boyfriend Karl Glusman hold hands while going for a stroll around town on Saturday (September 8) in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress wore a pair of yellow pants while Karl, 30, matched in a bright yellow t-shirt.

You can currently see Zoe on the big screen in the sci-fi movie Kin. She will next be seen in the upcoming Harry Potter universe movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Zoe will also return for the second season of the hit HBO series Big Little Lies, which will premiere next year.
Getty
