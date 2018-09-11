Adam Lambert on His New Music: 'I Think People Might Be Surprised!'

Adam Lambert is on the cover of Client magazine’s No. 19 issue, which you can pre-order right here!

Here’s what the 36-year-old singer had to share with the mag…

On his new music: “I’ve been waiting a long time to release new music, but I wanted to spend time on it to ensure that it was exactly what I wanted it to be, and also that everything was set up in the right way… It’s different from anything I have done previously – I didn’t feel tied to a trend or a genre and explored a lot more, so I think people might be surprised! I’m at a place where I really feel clear about who I am and what I stand for and I think that’s going to reflect in the music.”

On being asked to front Queen: “I was very shocked, but beyond ecstatic. But at first, I was definitely a little intimated. What would fans expect of me? How do I follow the iconic Freddie Mercury? I never wanted to imitate him but at the same time I never wanted to change the tracks. But I felt super comfortable with Brian May and Roger Taylor from the outset, so as time went by it all became like second nature to me. It was an honour to be asked to carry the torch for Freddie and continue the phenomenon by performing timeless songs, with the men that were part of the best rock band there’s ever been.”

On the LGBTQ community in the music industry: “Obviously there’s still a long way to go, but there is a huge improvement. 10 years ago, there weren’t many openly gay pop artists, and in a lot of ways people weren’t ready and I got backlash when I wasn’t really expecting it – I was just being myself and of course sometimes you do these things to prove a point more than anything. Now though, there’s so many pop artists who are proud of their sexuality and the sheer number of us has improved the landscape.”

