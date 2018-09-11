Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 1:21 am

Aidan Turner & Caitlin FitzGerald Are Still Going Strong!

Aidan Turner & Caitlin FitzGerald Are Still Going Strong!

Aidan Turner and Caitlin FitzGerald stand on the sidewalk while hailing a cab on Saturday (September 8) in London, England.

The hot couple enjoyed a night on the town over the weekend.

It has been a while since we’ve seen Aidan and Caitlin together, but we’re glad to see them going strong!

Aidan and Caitlin are the stars of some fan-favorite TV shows. Aidan leads the cast of the hit series Poldark while Caitlin is known for her work on both Masters of Sex and UnREAL.

Make sure to see the photos of their PDA-filled stroll over the summer.

