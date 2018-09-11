Aidan Turner & Caitlin FitzGerald Are Still Going Strong!

Aidan Turner and Caitlin FitzGerald stand on the sidewalk while hailing a cab on Saturday (September 8) in London, England.

The hot couple enjoyed a night on the town over the weekend.

It has been a while since we’ve seen Aidan and Caitlin together, but we’re glad to see them going strong!

Aidan and Caitlin are the stars of some fan-favorite TV shows. Aidan leads the cast of the hit series Poldark while Caitlin is known for her work on both Masters of Sex and UnREAL.

