Alexander Skarsgard & Joel Edgerton Attend 'Roma' Premiere at TIFF 2018!

Alexander Skarsgard and Joel Edgerton are showing their support!

The stars were in attendance at the premiere of Roma on Monday (September 10) at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

The film was written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, and stars Yalitza Aparicio, Nancy Garcia, Marina de Tavira, Marco Graf, Daniela Demesa, Enoc Leaño and Daniel Valtierra.

Roma is a semi-biographical take on the director’s upbringing in Mexico City, following the life of a middle class family and their live-in housekeeper.

Gael Garcia Bernal and Abbie Cornish also attended the premiere.