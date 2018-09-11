Top Stories
David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Nicki Minaj Opens Up In-Depth About Fight with Cardi B

Tue, 11 September 2018 at 12:40 am

Alicia Keys, Charlie Puth, & Lauren Jauregui Step Out for the Yellow Ball in NYC

Alicia Keys, Charlie Puth, & Lauren Jauregui Step Out for the Yellow Ball in NYC

Alicia Keys, Charlie Puth, and Lauren Jauregui attend the Yellow Ball!

The 37-year-old “No One” singer, the 26-year-old “Attention” crooner, and the 22-year-old Fifth Harmony member hit the yellow carpet at the event, hosted by American Express and Pharrell Williams, on Monday (September 10) at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

They were joined by Alicia‘s husband Swizz Beatz, Pharrell‘s wife Helen Lasichanh, Missy Elliott, A$AP Ferg, Shay Haley, Chad Hugo, June Ambrose, Billie Eilish, Halston Sage, and Coco Rocha.

The event was held in support of arts education nationwide.

That same day, Pharrell visited the Empire State Building in honor of the ball.

40+ pictures inside of Alicia Keys, Charlie Puth, Lauren Jauregui, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 01
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 02
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 03
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 04
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 05
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 06
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 07
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 08
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 09
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 10
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 11
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 12
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 13
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 14
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 15
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 16
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 17
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 18
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 19
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 20
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 21
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 22
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 23
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 24
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 25
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 26
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 27
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 28
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 29
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 30
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 31
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 32
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 33
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 34
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 35
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 36
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 37
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 38
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 39
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 40
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 41
alicia keys charlie puth and lauren jauregui step out for the yellow ball in nyc 42

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Alicia Keys, ASAP Ferg, Billie Eilish, Chad Hugo, Charlie Puth, Coco Rocha, Halston Sage, Helen Lasichanh, June Ambrose, Lauren Jauregui, Missy Elliott, Pharrell Williams, Shay Haley, Swizz Beatz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr