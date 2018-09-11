Alicia Keys, Charlie Puth, & Lauren Jauregui Step Out for the Yellow Ball in NYC

Alicia Keys, Charlie Puth, and Lauren Jauregui attend the Yellow Ball!

The 37-year-old “No One” singer, the 26-year-old “Attention” crooner, and the 22-year-old Fifth Harmony member hit the yellow carpet at the event, hosted by American Express and Pharrell Williams, on Monday (September 10) at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

They were joined by Alicia‘s husband Swizz Beatz, Pharrell‘s wife Helen Lasichanh, Missy Elliott, A$AP Ferg, Shay Haley, Chad Hugo, June Ambrose, Billie Eilish, Halston Sage, and Coco Rocha.

The event was held in support of arts education nationwide.

That same day, Pharrell visited the Empire State Building in honor of the ball.

