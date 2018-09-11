Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Split Up?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Split Up?

Andrew Garfield Has a New Girlfriend!

Andrew Garfield Has a New Girlfriend!

Tue, 11 September 2018 at 9:56 pm

Angel City Chorale Dedicate 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals Performance to September 11 First Responders - Watch Now!

Angel City Chorale Dedicate 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals Performance to September 11 First Responders - Watch Now!

Angel City Chorale hit the stage for an emotional performance during the America’s Got Talent Semi-Finals.

The chorus group based out of Los Angeles performed Bruce Springsteen‘s 9/11 anthem song “The Rising” during their act on Tuesday night (September 11).

The group stood in darkness and held flashlights – to evoke first responders going in the the darkness of the World Trade Center buildings 17 years ago.

After their performance, the group’s artistic director shared that the song was “our tribute to all the first responders that put their lives on the line for people they don’t even know, regardless of race, belief, age.”

Watch the performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr