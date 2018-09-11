Angel City Chorale Dedicate 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals Performance to September 11 First Responders - Watch Now!

Angel City Chorale hit the stage for an emotional performance during the America’s Got Talent Semi-Finals.

The chorus group based out of Los Angeles performed Bruce Springsteen‘s 9/11 anthem song “The Rising” during their act on Tuesday night (September 11).

The group stood in darkness and held flashlights – to evoke first responders going in the the darkness of the World Trade Center buildings 17 years ago.

After their performance, the group’s artistic director shared that the song was “our tribute to all the first responders that put their lives on the line for people they don’t even know, regardless of race, belief, age.”

Watch the performance below!