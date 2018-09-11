Ashley Benson Confirms Relationship with Cara Delevingne!

Ashley Benson confirmed her relationship with Cara Delevingne!

The 28-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress posted on Cara‘s Instagram on Monday (September 10) after Cara posted pictures from the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

“Mine,” she commented on the post. She also wrote “💩” and “I can see your 🍣 🍣 🍣,” which is probably a reference to a Pretty Little Liars scene in which Ashley‘s character Hanna wears a short dress, and her boyfriend worries that it might expose her “spicy tuna roll.”

The actresses are at the festival to promote their movie Her Smell. They stopped by the DIRECTV House presented by AT&T that same day at Momofuku Toronto.

The two were spotted kissing amid romance rumors back in August.