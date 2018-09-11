Tue, 11 September 2018 at 12:47 pm
Bella & Gigi Hadid Rock the Oscar De La Renta Runway During NYFW 2018!
Bella and Gigi Hadid are runway superstars!
The model siblings hit the runway at the Oscar de la Renta show during 2018 New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 11) in New York City.
Mom Yolanda Hadid was also in attendance to watch her daughters work the runway.
Sofia Richie was also in attendance at the show.
Gigi and Bella have had a very busy Fashion Week, and also worked the runway one day before (September 10) at the Anna Sui fashion show.
