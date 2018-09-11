Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 5:32 pm

Ben Affleck Kicks Off His Day With a Workout!

Ben Affleck is in great spirits as he arrives back at his house after a morning workout on Tuesday (September 11) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The 46-yer-old actor tried to keep a low profile in a Boston Red Sox baseball hat, sunglasses, and a navy sweat jacket as started his day at the gym.

For the past couple of weeks, Ben has been focusing on staying sober at a rehab facility, and it was recently reported that he has been given permission to come and go.

The day before, Ben‘s brother Casey opened up about his progress, saying Ben is “doing great.”
