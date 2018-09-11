Brooklyn Beckham Adds New Ink to His Chest Tattoo!

Brooklyn Beckham is adding more ink to his body!

The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham showed off his newest addition to his growing tattoo collection on Tuesday (September 11) on his Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklyn Beckham

“Bloody love it mate xxx @_dr_woo_ 🌷🌷” he captioned the post.

The chest tattoo, which features three cherubs and an angel, now includes cloud detailing and flowers in the cherubs’ hands. It also resembles his father’s tattoo!

He got the original tattoo design back in July. Check it out below!