Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 2:07 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Adds New Ink to His Chest Tattoo!

Brooklyn Beckham Adds New Ink to His Chest Tattoo!

Brooklyn Beckham is adding more ink to his body!

The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham showed off his newest addition to his growing tattoo collection on Tuesday (September 11) on his Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklyn Beckham

“Bloody love it mate xxx @_dr_woo_ 🌷🌷” he captioned the post.

The chest tattoo, which features three cherubs and an angel, now includes cloud detailing and flowers in the cherubs’ hands. It also resembles his father’s tattoo!

He got the original tattoo design back in July. Check it out below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr
  • Sharp

    Dorklyn is so cool and edgy….. said no one ever.

  • Sharp

    Dorklyn is so cool and edgy….. said no one ever.