Casey Affleck Gives Update on Brother Ben Affleck During His Rehab Stay

Casey Affleck was asked how his big brother, Ben Affleck, is doing during his stay in rehab after checking back in back in August.

“He’s doing great,” Casey told Entertainment Tonight about his big brother.

In addition, Casey told E! News, “He’s an alcoholic and he’s in rehab. He’s recovering and I think it’s very brave of him to take care of what he needs to take care of.”

Continued Casey, “He’s handling his business and getting better. I look forward to him being out and back on his feet.”

Casey continued, “He’s in rehab and he’s recovering and seems to be doing well.”

Casey was in Toronto to premiere The Old Man & the Gun at the Toronto Film Festival.

Ben has been seen leaving rehab on a few occasions with permission from the facility.