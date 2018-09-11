Casey Affleck & Tika Sumpter Premiere 'The Old Man & the Gun' at TIFF 2018

Casey Affleck is bringing his new film to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 43-year-old actor stepped out for the premiere of The Old Man & the Gun on Monday evening (September 10) at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.

Casey was joined by his co-stars Tika Sumpter, Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek.

The film is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker and his escape from San Quentin State Prison 70-years-old. His escape lead to to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public.

The Old Man & the Gun hits theaters on September 28th.