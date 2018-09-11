Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 7:36 pm

Chance the Rapper & Zazie Beetz Step Out for 'Slice' Premiere

Chance the Rapper hits the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie Slice on Monday night (September 10) at the ArcLight Cinemas in Chicago, Ill.

The 25-year-old rapper was joined at the event by his co-stars Zazie Beetz and Austin Veely as they premiered their upcoming horror-comedy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chance the Rapper

Slice – which is Chance‘s debut movie role – takes place in a pizza shop that was built on top of a portal to hell.

Slice is out in select theaters now – check out the trailer here!

10+ pictures inside of the cast at the premiere…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Austin Veely, Chance the Rapper, Zazie Beetz

