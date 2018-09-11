Chance the Rapper & Zazie Beetz Step Out for 'Slice' Premiere

Chance the Rapper hits the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie Slice on Monday night (September 10) at the ArcLight Cinemas in Chicago, Ill.

The 25-year-old rapper was joined at the event by his co-stars Zazie Beetz and Austin Veely as they premiered their upcoming horror-comedy.

Slice – which is Chance‘s debut movie role – takes place in a pizza shop that was built on top of a portal to hell.

Slice is out in select theaters now – check out the trailer here!

