Christian Bale Films a Night Scene for 'Ford v. Ferrari'!

Christian Bale is filming for his new movie!

The 44-year-old actor was seen arriving on the set of his upcoming movie Ford v. Ferrari on Monday night (September 10) in Los Angeles.

Christian was seen driving an old car and chatting by a porch with the movie crew while filming the scene.

Ford v. Ferrari is an upcoming action biographical drama that co-stars Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal and Noah Jupe and follows a team of American engineers and designers dispatched with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.