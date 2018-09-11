Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 4:03 pm

Christian Bale Films a Night Scene for 'Ford v. Ferrari'!

Christian Bale Films a Night Scene for 'Ford v. Ferrari'!

Christian Bale is filming for his new movie!

The 44-year-old actor was seen arriving on the set of his upcoming movie Ford v. Ferrari on Monday night (September 10) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Christian was seen driving an old car and chatting by a porch with the movie crew while filming the scene.

Ford v. Ferrari is an upcoming action biographical drama that co-stars Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal and Noah Jupe and follows a team of American engineers and designers dispatched with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.

Just Jared on Facebook
christian bale september la 2018 01
christian bale september la 2018 02
christian bale september la 2018 03
christian bale september la 2018 04
christian bale september la 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Christian Bale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr
  • mahbelle

    why bother posting such shitty photos?