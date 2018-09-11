Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens Reportedly Lands Role on 'NCIS: New Orleans' After Job Shaming

It looks like Geoffrey Owens has his new TV gig lined up!

The 57-year-old The Cosby Show actor has reportedly signed on for a role on an upcoming episode of NCIS: New Orleans, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“For Commander Adams, we needed someone with compassion, competence, and heart. That’s Geoffrey in a nutshell,” the show’s executive producer Christopher Silber said in a statement to EW. “An accomplished actor who seemed like the perfect fit to add to our extended repertory company. We’re lucky to have him on the show.”

Geoffrey first started making headlines a few weeks ago after he was job-shamed for bagging groceries while working at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey.

If you missed it, Geoffrey also recently signed a 10-episode on Tyler Perry’s drama The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN.