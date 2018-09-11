Courtney Hadwin Brings Down the House with 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals Performance - Watch!

Courtney Hadwin closes the America’s Got Talent Semi-Finals with another stellar performance!

The 14-year-old singer showed off her raspy and edgy voice with a performance of the hit 1968 song “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf on Tuesday night (September 11).

Judge Howie Mandel – who chose Courtney has his Golden Buzzer pick – said that he can see her winning the grand prize after her performance.

America now has all the power in who stays and goes. Fans can vote until tomorrow morning and five of the 11 acts will be heading to next week’s finale.

Watch her performance below!