Dakota Johnson & 'Suspiria' Co-Stars Cover 'AnOther Magazine'

In addition to Dakota being on one cover, her Suspiria co-stars Tilda Swinton, Chloe Moretz, and Mia Goth are also on three separate covers for the issue. Here’s what they had to share with the mag…

Dakota, on working with her female co-stars: “So often today we’re caught up in social media, where everyone is flashing themselves and trying to look beautiful, skinny and whatever but feeling insecure, but these girls showed me a side of femininity that is really strong and sensual and in touch, connected.”

Tilda, on choosing this role: “I don’t really recognise a particular fearlessness in myself. Maybe I simply have an extremely low boredom threshold and want to keep myself amused by putting things into play that I haven’t seen before,”

Chloe, on the genres she loves to explore: “I love folklore… You know, why do you fear the woods? From reading folklore. That’s where we get half of our references from as a modern society. Horror is the same idea, just in motion-picture form. What’s interesting about Suspiria is that the story is something you might have seen before – it’s about a coven of witches; we’ve seen lots of movies about that – but the execution of that idea is like nothing you’ve ever seen. The femininity that is used to express the witches’ rituals is so, so different and intoxicating.”

