Top Stories
Mac Miller's Cause of Death Has Been Deferred

Mac Miller's Cause of Death Has Been Deferred

'Grey's Anatomy' Drops Romantic Season 15 Trailer - Watch Now!

'Grey's Anatomy' Drops Romantic Season 15 Trailer - Watch Now!

David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

Tue, 11 September 2018 at 9:39 am

Dakota Johnson & 'Suspiria' Co-Stars Cover 'AnOther Magazine'

Dakota Johnson & 'Suspiria' Co-Stars Cover 'AnOther Magazine'

Dakota Johnson is on the cover of AnOther Magazine‘s Autumn/Winter 2018, on sale September 13!

In addition to Dakota being on one cover, her Suspiria co-stars Tilda Swinton, Chloe Moretz, and Mia Goth are also on three separate covers for the issue. Here’s what they had to share with the mag…

Dakota, on working with her female co-stars: “So often today we’re caught up in social media, where everyone is flashing themselves and trying to look beautiful, skinny and whatever but feeling insecure, but these girls showed me a side of femininity that is really strong and sensual and in touch, connected.”

Tilda, on choosing this role: “I don’t really recognise a particular fearlessness in myself. Maybe I simply have an extremely low boredom threshold and want to keep myself amused by putting things into play that I haven’t seen before,”

Chloe, on the genres she loves to explore: “I love folklore… You know, why do you fear the woods? From reading folklore. That’s where we get half of our references from as a modern society. Horror is the same idea, just in motion-picture form. What’s interesting about Suspiria is that the story is something you might have seen before – it’s about a coven of witches; we’ve seen lots of movies about that – but the execution of that idea is like nothing you’ve ever seen. The femininity that is used to express the witches’ rituals is so, so different and intoxicating.”

For more from the cast, visit AnotherMag.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson another magazine 01
dakota johnson another magazine 02
dakota johnson another magazine 03
dakota johnson another magazine 04

Credit: Willy Vanderperre, Craig McDean, Collier Schorr, Viviane Sassen
Posted to: Chloe Moretz, Dakota Johnson, Magazine, Mia Goth, Tilda Swinton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr