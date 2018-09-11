Disney Reveals the Oscar Nominations They Want for 'Black Panther'

Disney has put together their “For Your Consideration” list for Black Panther with regards to future Oscar nominations for the 2019 Awards Season.

The list is extensive and the film has been submitted in the following categories:

Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, Best Actor for Chadwick Boseman, Best Supporting Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis, Best Actress for Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett, among numerous others.

The nominations will obviously not be revealed for several months.

You can see the full list from the For Your Consideration site.