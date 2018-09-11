Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 2:26 am

Gigi Hadid Poses With Her Parents Yolanda & Mohamed at TommyXLewis Launch Party!

Gigi Hadid is all smiles alongside her parents Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid at the TommyXLewis Launch Party!

The 23-year-old model stepped out for the event held at Public Arts on Monday (September 10) in New York City.

Gigi slayed in an all-red ensemble featuring a crop top, pants, and heeled boots underneath a sheer cover-up. She accessorized with a matching purse.

They were joined by Daya, Kim Petras, Chloe Bridges, Neels Visser, Larsen Thompson, Georgia Fowler, Brandon Thomas Lee, Lucky Blue Smith, Pyper America, Jasmine Sanders, and Karrueche Tran.

The event was held to celebrate Tommy Hilfiger and racing driver Lewis Hamilton‘s new collaboration.

Photos: Getty
