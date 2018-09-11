Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She's Being 'Really Choosy' About Fashion Week Appearances
Hailey Baldwin revealed that she’s being more choosy in the future about Fashion Week events.
“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé [Justin Bieber],” the 21-year-old model told WWD.
Hailey has been a staple at fashion weeks in the past, walking runways like Tommy Hilfiger, Zadig & Voltaire, Tory Burch and Jeremy Scott.
Hailey did attend a few events during NYFW this past week including yesterday’s Carolina Herrera show.