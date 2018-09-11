Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 12:39 pm

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She's Being 'Really Choosy' About Fashion Week Appearances

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She's Being 'Really Choosy' About Fashion Week Appearances

Hailey Baldwin revealed that she’s being more choosy in the future about Fashion Week events.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé [Justin Bieber],” the 21-year-old model told WWD.

Hailey has been a staple at fashion weeks in the past, walking runways like Tommy Hilfiger, Zadig & Voltaire, Tory Burch and Jeremy Scott.

Hailey did attend a few events during NYFW this past week including yesterday’s Carolina Herrera show.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr
  • Pinstripe

    Choosy? Sit down, butterface, you’re just a model because of your last name.

  • Casey C

    and if her ‘career’ wasn’t bought and paid for via nepotism, she wouldn’t have to worry about being choosy because she’d not be there at all