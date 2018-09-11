Halle Berry Will Make Directorial Debut on MMA Drama 'Bruised'

Halle Berry will add director to her resume for the first time with the upcoming mixed martial arts drama Bruised.

The Oscar-winning actress will also star in and produce the movie.

Halle will play “a disgraced MMA fighter who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world and deal with the return of her 6-year-old son to the mother he deserves,” according to Variety.

Production on the movie is going to begin in March.