Heidi Klum Reveals She Ghosted Drake After He Texted Her

Heidi Klum admitted that she ghosted Drake after he texted her!

The supermodel made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing later today, and Ellen asked Heidi about one of her previous appearances where she played a game of “Who’d You Rather,” where she picked Drake numerous times.

Ellen asked Heidi if Drake ever reached out, to which Heidi responded, “He did. Sorry, Drake! Snooze you lose! You know what I mean? He was basically a week too late [as she started dating Tom Kaulitz]…I don’t remember when it was, and I didn’t have his number; he didn’t have my number [either]. Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is so weird!’ But I never texted him back, because I found the love of my life.”

“Wait!” Ellen said. “He texted you and you didn’t even respond?”

“No,” Heidi said. “I mean, what do you do?” Later, Heidi apologized, saying, “Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back. You’re cool. I still love your music! I still love your music! I’ll probably come to the concerts very soon.”

“I’m not good with these kinds of things. I have to learn. You need to write a book about this kind of stuff. I’m not good with the texting stuff, in any case, or this texting etiquette. Like, some people wait a certain amount of days to call you back or text you back. I don’t know. I just didn’t get it at all!” she added.