Tue, 11 September 2018 at 11:49 pm

Is Fan Bingbing Missing? Chinese Actress Hasn't Been Seen in Months

There is speculation that Fan Bingbing, one of the most popular Chinese actresses in the world, is missing.

The 36-year-old actress was reportedly last seen in public on July 1 and she has been silent on social media since July 23.

THR reports that some of the theories spreading around social media are that Fan is “under the custody of Chinese authorites” and that “she has escaped to Los Angeles to seek asylum in the United States.”

Fan‘s name was brought into a tax evasion scandal in China after a TV host leaked documents that showed an unnamed movie star, who was identified online as Fan, was involved in an alleged tax-dodge scheme. Her reps have denied the allegations.

The Chinese government has reportedly been trying to crack down on the amount of money paid to celebrities as officials think the big paydays send the wrong message to young people.

Tabloids in China are taking shots at Fan and she was recently ranked last in the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ list of the most socially responsible stars in China. The list was made to determine which stars are a “strong role model” to fans and they gave Fan a score of zero.

Fan is scheduled to star in the upcoming movie 355 with Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, and Lupita Nyong’o. She is best known to American audiences for her work in the X-Men movies.
Photos: Getty
