Jamie Dornan Supports Sam Taylor-Johnson at 'A Million Little Pieces' Premiere!

Jamie Dornan stepped out to support Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 36-year-old actor attended the premiere of Sam‘s upcoming film A Million Little Pieces on Monday night (September 10) at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto Canada.

Jamie was joined at the event by the films stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Odessa Young.

A Million Little Pieces tells the story of a young drug-addled writer who is approaching the bottom of his descent when he submits to two months of agonizing detox at a treatment center in Minnesota.

The film is set to hit theaters September 10th.