Jeremy Renner & Anne Hathaway Sit Front Row at Bosideng NYFW Show

Jeremy Renner and Anne Hathaway are all smiles as they arrive at the Bosideng Fashion Show on Tuesday night (September 11) at Gallery I at Spring Studios in New York City.

Also joining the actors front row at the show was the 35-year-old Ocean’s Eight actress’ husband Adam Shulman.

Over the weekend, Anne stepped out for the Ralph Lauren fashion show – and was totally twinning with this fellow actress!

Also stepping out for the show was model Olivia Palermo.

