Kate Bosworth Sits Front Row at Proenza Schouler Show During NYFW!

Kate Bosworth looks stunning at the Proenza Schouler fashion show during 2018 New York Fashion Week at 30 Wall Street on Monday (September 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Bosworth

Anna Wintour was also in attendance at the runway show.

Kate also attended the Escada fashion show on Sunday (September 9), as well as the Kate Spade show on Friday (September 7) at the New York Public Library.

“This morning’s backseat glam stare-down c/o @hungvanngo @cwoodhair 💅🏻🚕💄💇🏼‍♀️,” Kate wrote on her Instagram along with a selfie in the backseat of a car.