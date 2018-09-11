Top Stories
Mac Miller's Cause of Death Has Been Deferred

'Grey's Anatomy' Drops Romantic Season 15 Trailer - Watch Now!

David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

Tue, 11 September 2018 at 9:56 am

Kate Bosworth Sits Front Row at Proenza Schouler Show During NYFW!

Kate Bosworth Sits Front Row at Proenza Schouler Show During NYFW!

Kate Bosworth looks stunning at the Proenza Schouler fashion show during 2018 New York Fashion Week at 30 Wall Street on Monday (September 10) in New York City.

Anna Wintour was also in attendance at the runway show.

Kate also attended the Escada fashion show on Sunday (September 9), as well as the Kate Spade show on Friday (September 7) at the New York Public Library.

“This morning’s backseat glam stare-down c/o @hungvanngo @cwoodhair 💅🏻🚕💄💇🏼‍♀️,” Kate wrote on her Instagram along with a selfie in the backseat of a car.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Anna Wintour, Kate Bosworth

