Tue, 11 September 2018 at 9:05 pm

Katie Holmes & Caitlyn Jenner Attend alice + olivia Presentation On a Private Yacht!

Katie Holmes lounges on the deck of a private yacht while attending alice + olivia‘s presentation during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 11) at Pier 59 Studios in New York City.

Some more celebs at the event, powered by Booking.com, included Caitlyn Jenner and rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, Victoria Justice, Nicky Hilton, Karrueche Tran, and designer Stacey Bendet.

Katie mentioned at the show that she had been on the boat, dubbed The Fashion Yacht, before!

“I have actually been on this boat and it’s never looked better,” she was overheard saying.
katie holmes caitlyn jenner alice olivia show 01
katie holmes caitlyn jenner alice olivia show 02
katie holmes caitlyn jenner alice olivia show 03
katie holmes caitlyn jenner alice olivia show 04
katie holmes caitlyn jenner alice olivia show 05
katie holmes caitlyn jenner alice olivia show 06
katie holmes caitlyn jenner alice olivia show 07
katie holmes caitlyn jenner alice olivia show 08
katie holmes caitlyn jenner alice olivia show 09
katie holmes caitlyn jenner alice olivia show 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Caitlyn Jenner, Karrueche Tran, Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, Sophia Hutchins, Stacey Bendet, Victoria Justice

