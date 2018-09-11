Keira Knightley Stuns in Royal Blue at 'Colette' Premiere at TIFF 2018

Keira Knightly joins co-star Dominic West on the red carpet at the premiere of their upcoming movie Colette on Tuesday night (September 11) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 33-year-old actress looked so pretty in a royal blue gown while her co-star wore a coordinating blue suit as they screened their new movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Also stepping out for the premiere was fellow cast mate Denise Gough – who went glam in a velvet pink dress.

Colette hits theaters on September 21 – check out the trailer here!

