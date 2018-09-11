Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 3:25 am

Kendall Jenner Arrives in Paris During New York Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner Arrives in Paris During New York Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner takes a break from attending New York Fashion Week events to visit Paris, France!

The 22-year-old model was spotted dining at Kinugawa Japanese restaurant on Monday (September 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

She rocked a long-sleeve black top, snakeskin-inspired black lace-up pants, and heeled white boots, accessorizing with thin black shades and a matching purse, and styling her hair in a slicked-back bun.

Earlier this week, Kendall wore a yellow top with trendy blue jeans and white sneakers while visiting Gigi Hadid‘s apartment and stopping by Bar Pitti restaurant in New York City.

On that day, she also attended Longchamp‘s NYFW show.

While Kendall has been busy making appearances at various NYFW events, she is skipping the runway this season.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner stepping out in NYC and Paris…

