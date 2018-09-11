Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 6:30 pm

Kendall Jenner Wears a Sheer Dress for an Event in Paris

Kendall Jenner looks gorgeous in a sheer black dress while arriving for the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Party on Tuesday (September 11) at Opera Garnier in Paris, France.

The 22-year-old model is a new brand ambassador for the fashion house and she attended the Longchamp fashion show during NYFW just a few days ago.

Kendall was spotted arriving in Paris the day before for the anniversary party. She skipped out on the rest of NYFW to be at the event.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner at the Longchamp party…

kendall jenner wears sheer dress for an event in paris 01
kendall jenner wears sheer dress for an event in paris 02
kendall jenner wears sheer dress for an event in paris 03
kendall jenner wears sheer dress for an event in paris 04
kendall jenner wears sheer dress for an event in paris 05
kendall jenner wears sheer dress for an event in paris 06
kendall jenner wears sheer dress for an event in paris 07
kendall jenner wears sheer dress for an event in paris 08
kendall jenner wears sheer dress for an event in paris 09
kendall jenner wears sheer dress for an event in paris 10

