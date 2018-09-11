Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 9:08 am

Kyrzayda Rodriguez Dead - Fashion Blogger Dies at 40 From Stomach Cancer

Instagram fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez has tragically lost her battle with stage four stomach cancer at the age of 40.

The news was announced on her Instagram page after a loved one wrote a tribute post.

“You were someone who inspired so many people across the world. Not only were you an icon, you were an amazing daughter, mother and friend,” the post on her Instagram read. “Our hearts are broken to see you go. But we know you are no longer in pain and can now rest. Heaven has gained an Angel!” The post also included that she passed away on Sunday (September 9).

Kyrzayda was diagnosed with cancer less than a year ago. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and loved ones during this time.
