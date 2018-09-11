Top Stories
Mac Miller's Cause of Death Has Been Deferred

Tue, 11 September 2018

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has confirmed that Mac Miller‘s autopsy has been completed, but a cause of death has not yet been released.

“The autopsy was completed and a cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. His body has been released,” Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani told People. Mac tragically passed away at the young age of 26 after being found dead from an apparent overdose at this home in California.

The coroners office also confirmed that tests have been done and they can take weeks or even months to get results.

Our continued thoughts are with Mac Miller‘s loved ones during this time.
