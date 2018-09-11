Mac Miller's Friend Praises Ariana Grande: 'She Was All About Him Being Healthy. Period.'

One of Mac Miller‘s friends, Shane Powers, is speaking out about Ariana Grande and praised her for her support of her ex on his podcast The Shane Show.

“They were very much in love and I have to say, [Ariana] was incredible when he was first sobering up. She was a f—ing G to him. There could not have been anybody more supportive of him being sober than Ariana. I saw that, I was around it, I took phone calls from her. ‘How do I help? What do I do?’ This little girl was unbelievably involved and helpful to him being healthy,” he said on the Monday (September 10) episode.

“Whether he’s an addict or not, the way that Mac partied was not healthy. [And] there was no one in his life more ready to go to the wall for him when it came to him being sober,” Shane continued. “She was an unbelievably stabilizing force in his life and she was deeply helpful and effective in keeping Mac sober and helping him get sober. She was all about him being healthy. Period.”

Ariana posted a tribute to Mac after his sudden death at the age of 26 last week. His death was caused by an apparent overdose.