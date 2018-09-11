Top Stories
Matthew McConaughey, Rose Byrne, & Bobby Cannavale Step Out for Cantor Fitzgerald's Charity Day 2018!

Matthew McConaughey chats on the phone as he tries to get a donation while attending the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charity Day on Tuesday afternoon (September 11) at the Cantor Fitzgerald offices in New York City.

The 48-year-old White Boy Rick actor was joined at the event by Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale as they attended the event to commemorate the company’s 658 friends and colleagues and 61 Eurobrokers employees who perished on September 11, 2001 in the attack at the World Trade Center.

Every year on September 11, Cantor Fitzgerald teams up with BGC Partners and GFI Group to hep raise money in donations for the bank’s Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund and dozens of charities around the world.

Other stars at that attended the event included Alec Baldwin, Amber Heard, Goldie Hawn, Billy Crudup, Gene Simmons, Melissa Rivers, Neve Campbell, Common, Wendy Williams, Lucy Hale, Sandra Lee, along with Orange is the New Black stars Dascha Polanco, Jessica Pimentel, and Kimko Glenn.

Making a surprise appearance at the event was former President Bill Clinton!

