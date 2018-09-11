Nick Carter Reveals Wife Lauren Suffers Miscarriage

Top Stories
Nick Carter has revealed that he and his wife Lauren Kitt suffered a miscarriage.

The 38-year-old Backstreet Boys singer tweeted the tragic news to his followers.

“God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken,” Nick wrote. “It was a little sister for Odin.”

Nick was due to perform in Lima, Peru last night and almost cancelled, but then informed fans, “This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight.”

Nick and Lauren married in 2014 and have a two-year-old son, Odin Reign.
