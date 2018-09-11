Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 12:19 pm

Nicki Minaj Brings Her Mom to Oscar De La Renta Show During NYFW 2018!

Nicki Minaj Brings Her Mom to Oscar De La Renta Show During NYFW 2018!

Nicki Minaj is turning a fashion show into a family affair!

The Queen rapper was joined by her mother Carol Maraj at the Oscar De La Renta fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anna Wintour, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Dianna Agron, Sofia Richie, Kate Beckinsale and Camila Coelho also attended the event.

Nicki opened up on Queen Radio about the incident involving Cardi B that happened over the weekend, describing it as “humiliating.”
Just Jared on Facebook
oscar de la renta nyfw september 01
oscar de la renta nyfw september 02
oscar de la renta nyfw september 03
oscar de la renta nyfw september 04
oscar de la renta nyfw september 05
oscar de la renta nyfw september 06
oscar de la renta nyfw september 07
oscar de la renta nyfw september 08
oscar de la renta nyfw september 09
oscar de la renta nyfw september 10
oscar de la renta nyfw september 11
oscar de la renta nyfw september 12
oscar de la renta nyfw september 13
oscar de la renta nyfw september 14
oscar de la renta nyfw september 15
oscar de la renta nyfw september 16

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Anna Wintour, camila coelho, Carol Maraj, Dianna Agron, Kate Beckinsale, Nicki Minaj, Nicky Hilton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr
  • Phoenix

    The wet-hair-look sucks.