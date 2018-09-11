Nicki Minaj Brings Her Mom to Oscar De La Renta Show During NYFW 2018!

Nicki Minaj is turning a fashion show into a family affair!

The Queen rapper was joined by her mother Carol Maraj at the Oscar De La Renta fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 11) in New York City.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anna Wintour, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Dianna Agron, Sofia Richie, Kate Beckinsale and Camila Coelho also attended the event.

Nicki opened up on Queen Radio about the incident involving Cardi B that happened over the weekend, describing it as “humiliating.”