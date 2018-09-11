Nicki Minaj Joins Lewis Hamilton at His 'TommyXLewis' Launch Party!

Nicki Minaj supported Lewis Hamilton at the launch of his collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger!

The 35-year-old rapper stepped out with the 31-year-old Formula 1 champ for the TommyXLewis launch party on Monday night (September 10) at Public Arts in New York City.

Nicki looked stunning in a black dress with a plunging neckline as she posed for photos with Lewis.

They were also joined at the event by Alessandra Ambrosio, Sara Sampaio, Shanina Shaik, Devon Windsor, Shaun White and Sarah Barthel.

Also pictured inside: Nicki leaving her hotel on the way to the fashion show.