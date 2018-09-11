Nicole Kidman, Sebastian Stan & Tatiana Maslany Bring 'Destroyer' to TIFF 2018!

Nicole Kidman looked wonderful in white at the Destroyer premiere!

The 51-year-old actress stepped out at event as part of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday evening (September 10) at Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

She was also joined at the premiere by her co-stars Sebastian Stan, Tatiana Maslany, James Jordan and Shamier Anderson.

The film follows a police detective who reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace.

Destroyer hits theaters on December 25th.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Bottega Veneta suit.

Also pictured inside: Nicole stopping by the DIRECTV House earlier in the day.