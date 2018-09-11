Nikki Reed Attends Rag & Bone's 'Time of Day' Premiere During NYFW!

Nikki Reed looks chic at the premiere of rag & bone‘s Time Of Day during 2018 New York Fashion Week on Monday night (September 10) at the High Line in New York City.

Attendees included Liev Schreiber, Lake Bell, Carmelo Anthony, Alek Wek, Alice Eve, Lil Buck, Arthur Jafa, Tali Lennox, Roos Abels, Elena Matei, and Pietro Boselli.

Guests enjoyed refreshments courtesy of Beam Suntory and Peroni, as well as a live DJ set by DJ Kris Bones.

The short film was shot over the course of six weeks in New York and Los Angeles on 16mm film by Greek cinematographer, Thimios Bakatakis and set to an original soundtrack by long time brand collaborator Thom Yorke.

The film features characters in eight separate vignettes, each capturing a moment throughout the course of one day. All clothing worn in the film is from the rag & bone FW18 collection.

