Tue, 11 September 2018 at 5:47 pm

Nikki Reed & Halston Sage Are Having Fashion Week Fun!

Nikki Reed looks super chic while posing in the front row at the Naeem Khan fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 11) in New York City.

There were many famous faces at the show, including Ashley Tisdale, Orange Is the New Black‘s Jackie Cruz, Dancing with the StarsWitney Carson, Disney Channel’s Peyton List, and Carmen Electra.

That same day, The Orville actress Halston Sage was at the Sally LaPointe fashion show, where she sat front row alongside Olivia Palermo, Peta Murgatroyd, Cara Santana, and Anna Moon.

Photos: Getty
