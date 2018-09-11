Olivia Munn Opens Up About 'Predator' Controversy on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 11:04 am

Olivia Munn is addressing the Predator controversy.

The 38-year-old actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (September 11).

During her appearance, Olivia spoke candidly about the controversy regarding the director’s decision to cast his friend, a registered sex offender, in the film.

After bringing the issue to light and getting the scene featuring the actor deleted from the film, Olivia opens up about the lack of support she has received. She explained that she would rather lose her career than stay silent.

Olivia also talks about how supportive her mother has been and shares her hilarious suggestion they move to Costa Rica to open a smoothie bar and rent out “boog boards.”

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
