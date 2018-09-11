Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Split Up?

Andrew Garfield Has a New Girlfriend!

Tue, 11 September 2018 at 10:08 pm

Oscar Winners Octavia Spencer & Mahershala Ali Premiere New Movie at TIFF!

Viggo Mortensen, director Peter Farrelly, Octavia Spencer, and Mahershala Ali walk the red carpet together at the premiere of Green Book during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

The actors were joined at the event by co-star Linda Cardellini.

The movie is about a working-class Italian-American bouncer (Mortensen) who becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist (Ali) on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.

FYI: Mahershala is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture with Jimmy Choo sunglasses. Octavia is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress.

