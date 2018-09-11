Paul McCartney Recalls Pleasuring Himself Alongside John Lennon When They Were Kids

Paul McCartney is on the cover of GQ‘s October 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 76-year-old Beatles legend had to share with the mag…

On self-pleasuring at John Lennon’s house: “[I] was over at John’s house, and it was just a group of us. And instead of just getting roaring drunk and partying—I don’t even know if we were staying over or anything—we were all just in these chairs, and the lights were out, and somebody started masturbating, so we all did…I think it was a one-off. Or maybe it was like a two-off. It wasn’t a big thing. But, you know, it was just the kind of thing you didn’t think much of. It was just a group. Yeah, it’s quite raunchy when you think about it. There’s so many things like that from when you’re a kid that you look back on and you’re, ‘Did we do that?’ But it was good harmless fun. It didn’t hurt anyone.”

On autotune: “I know people are going to go, ‘Oh no! Paul McCartney’s on the bloody Auto-Tune. What have things come to?’ You know what? If we’d had this in the Beatles, we’d have been—John, particularly—would be so all over it.”

