Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 3:23 pm

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Enjoys a Bike Ride in London!

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Enjoys a Bike Ride in London!

Pippa Middleton is heading out on the town!

The 34-year-old pregnant socialite and younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was seen out on a bike ride on Monday (September 10) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pippa Middleton

She looked chic on her ride, wearing a Burberry coat, black pants and dark sunglasses.

“I’ve continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy; a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone,” she said in a recent column.

“I feel far from a ballerina, but I’m equally determined not to break into a penguin-style waddle and plod around with bad posture.”
Just Jared on Facebook
pippa middleton london september 2018 01
pippa middleton london september 2018 02
pippa middleton london september 2018 03
pippa middleton london september 2018 04
pippa middleton london september 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Pippa Middleton, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr