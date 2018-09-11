Pregnant Pippa Middleton Enjoys a Bike Ride in London!

Pippa Middleton is heading out on the town!

The 34-year-old pregnant socialite and younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was seen out on a bike ride on Monday (September 10) in London, England.

She looked chic on her ride, wearing a Burberry coat, black pants and dark sunglasses.

“I’ve continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy; a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone,” she said in a recent column.

“I feel far from a ballerina, but I’m equally determined not to break into a penguin-style waddle and plod around with bad posture.”