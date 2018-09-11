Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 10:26 am

Prince William Visits Bristol to Launch 'Mental Health at Work' Project in the UK!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is launching a new initiative!

The 36-year-old royal was seen heading out to officially launch the project on Tuesday (September 11) at Engine Shed in Bristol, United Kingdom.

The project, called Mental Health at Work, focuses on workplace well being.The goal is to supply employers access to training, information and resources to support their staff.

The project came to be as new studies revealed that almost half of all UK workers experienced poor mental health at their current job, and as many as one in four workers struggle with problems such as anxiety and stress without informing their employers.

The project will be run by his own mental health campaign Heads Together, along with the charity Mind.

During his visit to Bristol, William met people already benefiting from the online gateway.
